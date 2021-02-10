Operation to rescue 25-35 workers trapped in Tapovan tunnel continues

-
ALSO READ
Multi-agency operation on to rescue those trapped inside tunnel in Tapovan
Uttarkhand disaster: Toll at 28; ops to rescue those trapped in tunnel on
Death toll climbs to 10 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing
Uttarakhand: CM Rawat to visit areas affected by glacier burst in Chamoli
Glacier breaks off: Photos of search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand
-
Defying odds, a joint rescue team of security personnel on Wednesday continued its struggle to penetrate deeper through tonnes of silt inside the Tapovan tunnel to reach out to 25-35 people trapped inside it following the glacier disaster in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
The rescue operation at the NTPC hydel project site, which bore the brunt of the disaster, has been going on uninterrupted since Sunday after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system in Chamoli that was possibly triggered by an avalanche or glacier burst, with no breakthrough in sight yet.
Measures like drilling to take oxygen to those trapped inside the tunnel are being contemplated, project consultant A K Shrivastava said at the site in Tapovan.
Rescue teams comprising the Army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF personnel have made little headway beyond 100 metres inside the tunnel as debris has been constantly flowing in, he said.
The complicated design of the tunnel is making the task even more difficult, prompting the rescue teams to consult NTPC officials.
When contacted, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said all possible efforts will be made to save the lives of those trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel.
As per the latest updates provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre here, 32 bodies have been recovered from different places in the disaster-hit areas while 174 are still missing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU