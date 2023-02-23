JUST IN
NFRA, life insurance players discuss proposed changes in Ind AS 117
Government invites applications for CCI Chairperson post till March 9
Fake Flight Lt held for duping over 100 youth on pretext of IAF career
Government working towards development in all sectors: CM Naveen Patnaik
Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to drive industry adoption of cloud
Haryana Budget targets youth with more govt jobs, tweaks welfare schemes
FSSAI specifies comprehensive group standard for millets from September
$50-bn market opportunity for RE-powered livelihood appliances: Report
CAG selected as external auditor of International Labour Organisation
Over 160,000 air travellers have taken benefit of Digi Yatra: Official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Surprise CBI inspection at General Post Office in Shimla's Mall Road
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Uttarakhand govt signs agreement for Yamunotri ropeway's construction

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed illegal occupants of government buildings in Tehri to vacate them

Topics
High Court | Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  Nainital 

Heavy snowfall at Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi
Heavy snowfall at Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed illegal occupants of government buildings in Tehri to vacate them.

Hearing a PIL, Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma directed the state government to serve a notice to illegal occupants of such buildings asking them to vacate them in four weeks and also recover rent from them.

If the houses are not vacated even after this, the petitioner can approach the court again.

Sunil Prasad Bhatt, a resident of Tehri, had filed the PIL saying in 1976 houses were allotted to government employees and officers under the Pooled Housing Society in Tehri.

Since then, many employees living in these residences have been transferred, many have retired and many other employees have died. But the houses were not vacated, the petition said.

The houses which were vacant have been occupied by outsiders. Till now, the government has neither made the illegal occupants vacate the houses nor has collected rent from them, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on High Court

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU