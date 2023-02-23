JUST IN
Business Standard

Uttarakhand govt signs agreement for Yamunotri ropeway's construction

The ropeway to connect Yamunotri with Kharsali, where Goddess Yamuna is worshipped during winter, will be 3.38 km long, an official release said

Topics
Uttarakhand | ropeway manufacturer | Yamuna

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

ropeway service, jammu
Representative Image

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department on Thursday signed an agreement with two private firms to construct a ropeway to Yamunotri, situated at a height of over 10,000 ft in the Garhwal Himalayas.

The agreement between the department, SRM Engineering and FIL Industry Pvt Ltd was inked in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state tourism and culture minister Satpal Maharaj.

The ropeway to connect Yamunotri with Kharsali, where Goddess Yamuna is worshipped during winter, will be 3.38 km long, an official release said.

It will be a mono cable detachable ropeway with a capacity of carrying across 500 people in an hour.

To be built in accordance with European standards, the ropeway will spare devotees the trouble of trekking for 2 to 3 hours to reach the temple, Dhami said, adding they will traverse the distance in the ropeway car in just 10-15 minutes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:28 IST

