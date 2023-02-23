Uttarakhand govt signs agreement for Yamunotri ropeway's construction

The Tourism Department on Thursday signed an agreement with two private firms to construct a ropeway to Yamunotri, situated at a height of over 10,000 ft in the Garhwal Himalayas.

The agreement between the department, SRM Engineering and FIL Industry Pvt Ltd was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state tourism and culture minister Satpal Maharaj.

The ropeway to connect Yamunotri with Kharsali, where Goddess is worshipped during winter, will be 3.38 km long, an official release said.

It will be a mono cable detachable ropeway with a capacity of carrying across 500 people in an hour.

To be built in accordance with European standards, the ropeway will spare devotees the trouble of trekking for 2 to 3 hours to reach the temple, Dhami said, adding they will traverse the distance in the ropeway car in just 10-15 minutes.

