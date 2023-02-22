Uttarakhand HC orders action against violence during paper leak protest

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan recruitment paper leak: Accused handled social media accounts
West Bengal govt orders CID probe into DElEd question paper leak case
6 students, 2 others hospitalised after Carbon monoxide leak in Kansas
China's Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite strong earthquake
AIIMS declares it premises drugs-free, warns offenders of strict punishment
-
The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered strict action against all those who created violence during an agitation in Dehradun by unemployed youths against recruitment examination paper leaks.
"It appears that the mob agitating against paper leak resorted to violence. No matter what the issue, it cannot be used as an excuse to resort to violence, destroy public property, or create public nuisance," a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma observed.
"The petitioner has a fundamental right to protest in a peaceful manner after obtaining proper permission from the administration. Therefore, we reject the demand for action against the police. We direct the government to take appropriate and strict action against all those involved in violence or arson," it said.
The order came on a petition demanding a CBI probe into recruitment exam paper leaks and action against police personnel who resorted to lathicharge against protesting youths.
The high court also asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the counter affidavit filed by the state government in the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU