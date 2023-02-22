JUST IN
Uttarakhand HC orders action against violence during paper leak protest
A governor's role is to ensure state govts work as per law: Arif Khan
Punjab govt to ask Centre to regulate prices of non-scheduled medicines
Why no documentary on 1984 riots in Delhi, asks EAM S Jaishankar
Those behind 26/11 roam freely in Pakistan: Javed Akhtar in Lahore
Education in India is being internationalised with implementation of NEP
G20 culture track meet to kick off in Khajuraho, delegates to visit temples
Land acquisition compensation can't be different on nature of ownership: SC
Study finds how data, network, AI can predict damage, ageing of bridges
Pub sector failed world over, pvt sector can take country forward: Jindal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
A governor's role is to ensure state govts work as per law: Arif Khan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Uttarakhand HC orders action against violence during paper leak protest

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered strict action against all those who created violence during an agitation in Dehradun by unemployed youths against recruitment examination paper leaks

Topics
Uttarakhand | High Court | violence

Press Trust of India  |  Nainital 

gavel

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered strict action against all those who created violence during an agitation in Dehradun by unemployed youths against recruitment examination paper leaks.

"It appears that the mob agitating against paper leak resorted to violence. No matter what the issue, it cannot be used as an excuse to resort to violence, destroy public property, or create public nuisance," a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma observed.

"The petitioner has a fundamental right to protest in a peaceful manner after obtaining proper permission from the administration. Therefore, we reject the demand for action against the police. We direct the government to take appropriate and strict action against all those involved in violence or arson," it said.

The order came on a petition demanding a CBI probe into recruitment exam paper leaks and action against police personnel who resorted to lathicharge against protesting youths.

The high court also asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the counter affidavit filed by the state government in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU