Uttarakhand HC orders action against violence during paper leak protest

The on Tuesday ordered strict action against all those who created during an agitation in Dehradun by unemployed youths against recruitment examination paper leaks.

"It appears that the mob agitating against paper leak resorted to . No matter what the issue, it cannot be used as an excuse to resort to violence, destroy public property, or create public nuisance," a division bench of the comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma observed.

"The petitioner has a fundamental right to in a peaceful manner after obtaining proper permission from the administration. Therefore, we reject the demand for action against the police. We direct the government to take appropriate and strict action against all those involved in or arson," it said.

The order came on a petition demanding a CBI probe into recruitment exam paper leaks and action against police personnel who resorted to lathicharge against protesting youths.

The also asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the counter affidavit filed by the state government in the case.

