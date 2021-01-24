V K Sasikala's health condition is stable, says Bengaluru hospital

-
ALSO READ
The Thalaiva turbulence: How will Rajini's political entry impact TN polls
Palaniswami to be AIADMK CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Report
BJP's Kushbu Sundar seeks to be more than a crowd-puller in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Agri Minister battling Covid-19 is critical, says hospital
A view from a PMO
-
Expelled AIADMK leader V K
Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in a corruption case and has been hospitalised for COVID-19 is stable, according to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.
The symptoms have reduced and she is now stable, authorities at Victoria Hospital where Sasikala is being treated said on Sunday.
Her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who is also serving a prison term in the corruption case, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Victoria Hospital.
In a bulletin issued by Dr C R Jayanthi, the Dean and Director of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, which manages Victoria Hospital, said the 66-year old Sasikala's symptoms have reduced and her condition is stable.
"Conscious, alert and well oriented. Stable and comfortable, taking oral food normally and walking with support," the bulletin said.
Sasikala is being continuously monitored in the ICU of the hospital, Jayanthi said.
Ilavarasi, on the other hand, is asymptomatic and stable and is without oxygen support, hospital sources said.
Sasikala, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, who is serving her jail term at the Parappana Agrahara Prison here, had complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday last, a week before her release.
She was shifted from the prison and admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, also known as Bowring Hospital.
Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU