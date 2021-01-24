Covid-19: India records 14,849 fresh cases, 155 more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Irresponsible people are driving the Covid-19 pandemic in India: ICMR DG
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
Gujarat reports 1,311 new Covid-19 cases; 1,414 recover, nine die
Gujarat's Covid-19 tally reaches 103,006 with 1,311 new cases : Officials
TN's Covid-19 tally inches towards 600,000, CM says recovery rate over 90%
-
India's COVID-19 caseload has gone up to 1,06,54,533 with 14,849 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,03,16,786, according to the health ministry.
The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 1,53,339 with 155 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,03,16,786, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.83 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.44per cent.
The active COVID-19 caseload of the country remained below two lakh for the fifth consecutive day.
There are 1,84,408 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for 1.73 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,17,66,871samples have so far been tested in the country for the viral disease, including 7,81,752 on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU