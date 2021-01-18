Vaccines manufactured in India will help humanity against Covid-19: Modi

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Covid-19 vaccine: Centre will bear cost of Phase 1, says Narendra Modi
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
PM Narendra Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16
A decisive turning point: PM Modi on coronavirus vaccine approval
-
Indian scientists and health warriors have risen to the occasion and the vaccines being developed and manufactured in India will help our people as well as humanity at large in escaping from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message to Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih on Monday.
He conveyed this to Solih on Twitter while responding to the latter's congratulatory message over India's "landmark programme" to vaccinate Indian population against COVID-19.
"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and the Indian government for its landmark programme to vaccinate India's population against COVID-19," Solih tweeted on Sunday.
"I'm highly confident that you'll be successful in this endeavour and that we are finally seeing an end to the COVID-19 scourge," he said.
Responding to Solih's message, Prime Minister Modi tweeted Monday, "Thank you, President @ibusolih. Our scientists and health-warriors have risen to the occasion."
"The vaccines being developed and manufactured in India will help our people as well as humanity at large in escaping from the pandemic," Modi said.
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Sri Lankan premier Mahinda Rajapaksa had also congratulated Modi earlier for the landmark launch of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, hoping it would mitigate the sufferings endured by the people due to the pandemic.
Modi on Saturday launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs, showing the light at the end of a 10-month tunnel that upended millions of lives and livelihoods.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU