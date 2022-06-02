19 bullet injury marks on Moose Wala's body, suggests autopsy report

-
ALSO READ
BJP demands NIA probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing
KK's demise: Preliminary post-mortem report states cause of death 'normal'
Singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly poll
Moose Wala's father says singer was threatened by gangsters over phone
'Revenge in 2 days': Neeraj Bawana gang's threat on Sidhu Moose Wala murder
-
Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala bore 19 bullet injury marks and would have died within 15 minutes, said his autopsy report.
Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.
The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle. At least three weapons were used and thirty empty cases were found from the site.
A panel of five doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination of Moose Wala.
The autopsy report said the singer probably died "within 15 minutes" of receiving the injury.
The cause of death was "hemorrhagic shock which is due to ante mortem fire arm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature", the report said.
According to the report, Moose Wala's body bore maximum bullet injury marks on his right side.
An X-ray of the whole body was also conducted to detect projectiles, it said.
Moose Wala's red T-shirt and payjama were having blood stains and multiple holes corresponding to the injuries, it said.
On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.
In the attack, the singer's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured. At least three weapons were used and thirty empty cases were found from the site.
A CCTV footage, which emerged on social media, showed that the vehicle of Moose Wala was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village on Sunday evening.
A Bolero car stopped in front of Moose Wala's Thar and then the occupants of both cars started indiscriminate firing at the singer, according to the FIR.
The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moose Wala.
Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murde.
According to police, Moose Wala's murder appeared to be in retaliation of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year. The name of Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of Middukhera's murder.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU