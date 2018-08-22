JUST IN
Vajpayee's ashes handed over to BJP state heads for immersion in 100 rivers

The yatra was being organised as party workers and people in the country wanted to pay tribute to the late prime minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during handing over of the ashes ('Asthi Kalash') of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to all BJP state presidents for immersion in their respective states, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on We

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders handed urns with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes to party presidents from across the country at a function in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. as well as members of Vajpayee's family, were present at the event held in the BJP headquarters here.

The BJP has decided to take out 'asthi kalash yatras' in all districts and immerse the ashes in rivers across the country.

The yatra was being organised as party workers and people in the country wanted to pay tribute to the late prime minister, who died last week after prolonged illness at the age of 93, party leaders said.

Processions will start from state capitals and will pass through all blocks, they said.
First Published: Wed, August 22 2018. 13:21 IST

