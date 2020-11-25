New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence, introspection: Modi

Prime Minister on Wednesday urged the to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the aim of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government.

"The aim of the new Education Policy is that the of the country gets to know itself, he said at the centennial celebrations of University of Lucknow.

In his address through video conference, the prime minister also took an indirect dig at the previous governments, finding fault with the functioning for years of the rail coach factory in Rae Bareli.

He did not, however, name Congress or its president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in Parliament.

Modi released a commemorative coin and a postal stamp to mark the university's centennial foundation day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)