Archery Association of India gets back govt recognition after 8 years

-
ALSO READ
National archery camp to resume on August 25 at ASI, Pune, says SAI
Govt committed to create world-class sports ecosystem for athletes: Rijiju
Indian Olympic Association asks NSFs, SOAs to update websites with new logo
IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that 2020 Tokyo Olympics is on track
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet MEA S Jaishankar in Tokyo
-
Archery Association of India on Wednesday finally got back the government recognition eight years after it was withdrawn for its failure to conduct elections in accordance with the National Sports Development Code.
The much-delayed elections of the AAI were held in January this year with Union Minister Arjun Munda's panel securing full majority.
"It is apparent that concerns of this Ministry for adherence of government guidelines by AAI have been resolved," deputy secretary to government of India SPS Tomar said in letter addressed to the president and secretary general of AAI.
"Accordingly, it has been decided to restore the government recognition of AAI which will be valid for one year," he added.
AAI secretary general Pramod Chandurkar said it would give the much-needed moral boost to the AAI ahead of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
"We can now work independently and take our decisions. Conduct programs, getting financial incentives from the government and roping in sponsors will now be easier," Chandurkar told PTI.
"It will also work as a big motivation to the archers, especially at a time when they are fully focused on the Olympics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor