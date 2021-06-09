Vials of coronavirus vaccine missing from Aligarh's primary health centre

police on Tuesday registered a case of missing vials of COVID-19 vaccine from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Naurangabad.

Raghvendra Singh, CO City, said "Health Department's official filed a complaint that vials of COVID vaccines are missing from Primary Health Centre in Naurangabad."

He further said that a case has been registered at the Gandhi Park police station under the relevant section and an investigation is being done.

Further details are awaited.

