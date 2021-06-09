Vials of coronavirus vaccine missing from Aligarh's primary health centre

-
-
Aligarh police on Tuesday registered a case of missing vials of COVID-19 vaccine from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Naurangabad.
Raghvendra Singh, CO City, Aligarh said "Health Department's official filed a complaint that vials of COVID vaccines are missing from Primary Health Centre in Naurangabad."
He further said that a case has been registered at the Gandhi Park police station under the relevant section and an investigation is being done.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
