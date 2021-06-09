Sonia, Rahul Gandhi don't have confidence in Indian vaccine: Pralhad Joshi

-
Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi haven't got vaccinated stating they don't have faith in Indian vaccines.
"When we started vaccination in January, Congress leaders raised questions on vaccine efficacy. Now, they are taking the vaccine. As per my knowledge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi haven't taken vaccine. They don't have confidence in the Indian vaccine," said the union minister.
Joshi's allegation came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, announced a centralised procurement system for COVID-19 vaccines, beginning from June 21, with 25 per cent of the procurement being made available for the private sector, as well as free vaccinations for everyone above the age of 18.
