Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sends greetings to nation on New Year eve

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the New Year eve.
"My warm greetings and best wishes to my countrymen as we welcome the New Year - 2023. This joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring our upward growth trajectory," read a statement by the Vice President's Secretariat quoting Dhankhar.
The Vice President said: "Let us usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity."
He said India that is on rise as never before is a favoured global destination of growth, opportunity and investments.
"Let us all coalesce our efforts towards bringing greater peace, health, harmony and happiness in our lives!" Dhankhar said.
--IANS
atk/pgh
First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 23:32 IST
