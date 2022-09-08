Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits ancestral village in Rajasthan

Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in his home state on Thursday and visited his ancestral village Kithana in Jhunjhunu district.

Dhankhar reached Kithana by helicopter and was accorded a warm welcome by the local people.

He visited a school, offered prayers at a temple, and laid the foundation stone of another school. The also interacted with people.

Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Kumar, Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh, local MLAs and other public representatives were present with him.

The was scheduled to offer prayers at the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and the Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar before heading for Jaipur.

In Jaipur, Dhankhar is scheduled to meet with Governor Kalraj Mishra around 3.40 pm and attend a function of the Bar Council of in the evening before returning to Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)