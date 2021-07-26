Vijay Diwas: Kargil hero's father recalls India's triumph of 'toughest war'

-
As India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, Gopichand Pandey, father of late Captain Manoj Pandey said that the Kargil War was one of the toughest wars in the world where the enemy has an advantage of the altitude, but Indian Army fought hard and reclaimed our peaks.
Speaking to ANI, Pandey said he is proud of his son, and as he lived up to his responsibilities as an Army man. I'm proud that my son gave his life for his motherland, and became an inspiration for many."
"He made the entire nation proud. He lived up to his responsibilities as an Army man. Happy to share that UP Sainik School has been renamed after him," he added.
Recalling the 1999 Kargil war, Pandey said the situation was very bad, as the terrorists have made bunkers at the peaks of our mountains.
"They were attacking our Army from the top. But our soldiers had put in all their efforts and reclaimed our mountains and land. As many as 527 army men died in the quest," he said.
The martyr's father added that the Indian Army is capable of dealing with all the threats to the country and all Indians are proud of it. "It is because of our army that we sleep peacefully at night," he added.
Expressing pride and happiness, Pandey also informed that a Sainik School in Uttar Pradesh has been named after Captain Manoj Pandey.
The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
Captain Pandey was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his audacious courage and leadership during the Kargil War in 1999. An officer of the 1st battalion, 11 Gorkha Rifles (1/11 GR), he sacrificed his life during the attack on Jubar Top of the Khalubar Hills in Batalik Sector of Kargil. .
