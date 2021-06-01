Ladakh coronavirus update: 165 new cases, 105 recoveries reported

-
The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, 105 recoveries and two deaths on Monday, as per the Department of Information and Public Relations, Leh.
With this, the total number of cases in the region escalated to 18310 including 1,614 active cases and 16,859 total recoveries. However, the total death toll surged to 187 including the new deaths.
Out of the total number of active cases, 1395 cases lie in Leh and 219 cases in Kargil district.
To battle with the Covid-19 pandemic, the official data informed that nearly 94.39 percent of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the first dose and nearly 40.49 percent of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the second dose.
Meanwhile, the government extended the ongoing "corona curfew" in Leh till June 7.
"In view of rising coronavirus cases in the district, the ongoing "corona curfew" has been extended in Leh till June 7. A detailed assessment of the current COVID situation in Leh district has been conducted by the DDMA, Leh in light of continuous surge in COVID cases, positivity rate, and hospital admissions etc., and are of the clear view that extension of restrictions is needed to avoid further spread of coronavirus", according to an order by Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Leh.
All movement passes have been withdrawn, and the government offices have been asked to not participate in any kind of public dealing, read the order.
They have also been instructed to conduct all meetings virtually until further notice, it said.Besides some exemptions, there will be a complete restriction on weekends on all kinds of activities/movements in Leh.
