Vijay Goel rides cycle to drive Kejriwal to cut VAT on fuel prices in Delhi

Union minister Vijay Goel rode a cycle in Delhi's Paharganj area on Tuesday to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not reducing the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Goel claimed that the Delhi government was not paying heed to people suffering due to rising fuel prices.

"It's not a symbolic agitation, it will go on until the Arvind Kejriwal government slashes VAT on petrol and diesel," he said.

The Modi government, being sensitive to problems of people due to rising prices of petrol and diesel, reduced Rs 2.5 on diesel and petrol. Now, it is Kejriwal's turn to do the same and reduce the prices by at least Rs 5, the minister said.

The Kejriwal government realises Rs 29 as VAT on petrol and diesel, he claimed.

The power and water bills of people are also going up in Delhi and it is also part of the agitation, he said



Goel last Sunday rode a bullock cart in a similar protest against the Kejriwal government in Chandni Chowk area.