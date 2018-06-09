JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleges death threats, seeks protection

-
Umar Khalid, student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has filed a police complaint alleging he has received death threats from gangster Ravi Pujari, a police officer said on Saturday.
A case in this connection was registered on Friday, and the investigation is underway, he added.
Khalid also tweeted: "Filed a complaint with @DelhiPolice regarding Ravi Pujari's death threat to Jignesh and me."
Claiming to be on the hit list of Pujari who is on the run, Khalid has sought police protection. He said earlier in February 2016, also he had received similar threats.
On Friday, Dalit leader and independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani also alleged that he has received death threats from Pujari.
