Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests
Village development should be a social activity: RSS chief Bhagwat

Topics
RSS shakhas | RSS leader | Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the concluding function of the third-year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of RSS, at Reshimbag in Nagpur, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Village development should be a social activity, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

In his address at the closing session of Prabhat Gram Vikas Milan, he said that we should consider every moment of the whole society as our own, and through such conduct, the behavior of the society has to be changed to create a consistently organised society.

Society-based development has been the nature of our country, he said, claiming that India has been a leading country even in the past while doing all kinds of development, as people worked towards keeping the environment safe. "We were first in the economy in the whole world, and instead of expecting help from the government, we have to awaken the society and become self-reliant. Village development has to be done on our own."

Bhagwat said that we have to form a group of people working together with them to develop the village through collective decisions. "Collective thinking for development will be fool-proof and so, there should be collective decision-making for it. The result of such developmental activity comes gradually, therefore, we should work patiently with vision. Then only efficiency will be developed."

--IANS

arc/d

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 23:30 IST

