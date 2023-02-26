'AAP is not scared,' says Punjab CM Mann on Manish Sisodia's arrest

Responding to the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister on Sunday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared.

In a veiled attack at the Centre over the Adani issue, the Punjab CM said those who are eating the money of LIC and those who ate banks' money should go to jail.

"Those who are eating the money of LIC, those who ate banks' money. Those who are being talked about widely in the nation must go to jail. is not scared. We have come out of an anti-corruption movement," said Mann.

Sisodia was arrested in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case, after eight hours of questioning on Sunday.

Mann said that the arrest of Sisodia is actually contempt for the education of lakhs of children of the national capital.

"The arrest of ji is actually a contempt for the education of lakhs of children of Delhi..Sending the school builder to jail is part of BJP's 'agenda,'" asserted Punjab Chief Minister .

Mann, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife also visited Sisodia's residence soon after he was arrested by CBI.

Delhi CM Kejriwal said that is "innocent", adding that people will respond to it. Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP party for its alleged "dirty politics."

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," he tweeted in Hindi.

APP's Sanjay Singh directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Sisodia's arrest.

"Manish Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. Modi ji, you have not done good by arresting a good person and the best education minister, even God will not forgive you. One day your dictatorship will definitely end Modi ji (sic)," Singh tweeted.

"These stars of the earth are watching your crime Modi ji. Adani, the scamster of lakhs of crores, is with Modi. Those who make the future of lakhs of children @msisodia are in jail," Singh said in another tweet.

APA MP Raghav Chadha tweeted, "the locks of the jail will be broken and will be released."

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. On last Sunday, Sisodia requested the central agency to defer questioning saying that he is "preparing the budget" at present and can only appear before it towards February-end.

However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Sisodia's residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer, who further said that the raids were conducted across 7 states.

The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency.

