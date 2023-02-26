Over 100 people take part in first 'snow marathon' in J&K's Bhaderwah

JUST IN
Sheep rearing important source of livelihood in Himachal Pradesh
Braving sub-zero temperature, 135 people took part in the first of its kind "snow marathon" in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  Bhaderwah/Jammu 

Braving sub-zero temperature, 135 people took part in the first of its kind "snow marathon" in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The marathon was organised from Bhaderwah to Guldandi a scenic spot located on the outskirts of the hill town, they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan flagged off the marathon organised by NGO named Real Sports India in collaboration with Union Tourism ministry, J-K tourism department, Indian Army, district Administration and the Bhaderwah Tourism Association.

The mega marathon was organised after the recent successful conduct of 'Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival' and 'Askini Bhaderkashi Utsav' to project Bhaderwah as an all weather tourist destination.

The marathon was held in three categories full marathon (25 km), half marathon (10 km), and 5-km run, officials said.

"Hosting the maiden snow marathon in Bhaderwah is a proud moment for the district and it will definitely contribute in promoting adventure and eco-tourism," Mahajan said.

He said the marathon and adventure activities would be made a regular feature in the district in future.

Union Tourism Information Officer Sanjay Sachin appreciated the enthusiasm and dedication of the 135 participants especially girl students who have turned up for the event.

"The event is a historic one and first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir aimed at spreading the message of healthy lifestyle under the government's Fit India campaign besides showcasing the beauty of this place to the world," he said.

Commanding Officer of 4 Rashtriya Rifles Col Rajat Parmar said he was excited as they were preparing for the marathon for some time now.

After completing the run on the snowy track, the participants returned to 11,300 feet Guldanda, where the winners of first, second and third positions of all the three categories were given cash prizes along with medals and certificates.

Joint secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation department of the Sikkim government, Marcus Rai said "to be a part of the event which is being organised for the first time in history surely gives you a new high.

"We will follow this model to organise similar events in Sikkim to attract adventure lovers," Rai said.

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 23:15 IST

