Tamil Nadu Minister presents Budget, says revenue deficit set to decline

-
ALSO READ
Three-day winter session of UP legislature to begin on Wednesday
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Doctors will be deployed: Tamil Nadu after closure of Amma Mini Clinics
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
-
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday presented the Budget for 2022-23 in the Assembly and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that for the first time since 2014, the revenue deficit is set to decrease by over Rs 7,000 crore.
Citing the coronavirus pandemic, the floods and the government action to tackle the situation, Thiaga Rajan said such aspects had a negative impact on the already stressed state's finances.
Though the revenue deficit since 2014 has risen every year in an intimidating manner, 'for the first time' this year, it has been changed and Tamil Nadu's revenue deficit is set to decrease by over Rs 7,000 crore, he said.
Also, in this challenging year, the fiscal deficit is set to decline from 4.61 per cent to 3.80 per cent, he noted.
This government's clear, focused action and administrative efficiency has made the turnaround possible, he said.
The Minister said Chief Minister M K Stalin is the foundation of such action who symbolised the 'Dravidian model' of growth, that underlined self-respect, harmony and social justice driven all inclusive growth.
As soon as the Finance Minister began his Budget presentation, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami tried to raise some issues.
Speaker M Appavu said nothing would go on record and added that time would be given to the opposition following the budget presentation and they could voice their views later.
Din prevailed in the House for a while as principal opposition party members including deputy leader O Panneerselvam were on their feet seeking to raise some matters. Slogans were also raised by opposition members.
The Speaker urged them repeatedly to resume their seats and said that the business for March 18 is confined to budget presentation. Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who were former Chief Ministers knew the practices well and they should protect the Assembly traditions, the Speaker said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU