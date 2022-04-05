I-T dept, ED, CBI probing irregularities in NSE co-location case: Govt

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep116: Russia-Ukraine crisis, NSE, markets, red herring prospectus
Who is the mysterious yogi in the NSE saga?
CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location case
CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location scam case
CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location scam case
-
The income tax department, ED and CBI are investigating the case related to irregularities in co-location facility provided by NSE, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said market regulator Sebi, after investigation into the matter involving NSE and other entities, has passed requisite orders.
"CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department are investigating the case related to irregularities in respect of Co-location facility provided by NSE and their investigations are still going on," he said.
To a question on whether further measures are to be adopted to strengthen the stock exchanges in the light of the NSE case, the minister said review of governance norms in Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) is a continuous process and the same is carried out regularly as per the changing dynamics of the securities market.
"Some of key measures undertaken by SEBI are strengthening of governance norms across MIIs and making code of conduct applicable to the Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations and Depositories for prevention of fraud or market abuse," he said.
The CBI had last month arrested NSE's former MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. She has been remanded to judicial custody till April 11.
The arrest pertaining to the co-location case follows an FIR which was registered in May 2018, amid fresh revelations about irregularities at the country's largest stock exchange.
In February this year, Sebi imposed a monetary penalty on NSE as well as Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain, and two other officials for lapses in recruitment at the senior level. Narain was at the helm of affairs at NSE from April 1994 till March 2013, while Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of the stock exchange from April 2013 to December 2016.
Sebi has observed that NSE and its top executives violated norms in appointing Anand Subramanian as Group Operating Officer (GOO) and advisor to the MD.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU