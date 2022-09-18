Waqf Board Case: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah to four-day ACB remand

-
ALSO READ
BJP trying to break AAP, says Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by anti-corruption branch
Delhi Police arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's partner under Arms Act
HC abolishes ACB formed by Siddaramaiah govt, transfers cases to Lokayukta
Number wise: Hike in MLA salaries outstripped growth in common man's income
-
A special court on Saturday granted a four-day remand to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to interrogate Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of Delhi Waqf Board funds during his tenure as chairman.
Special CBI Judge Vikas Dhull granted the remand after hearing the submission of counsels for ACB and AAP MLA. Amanatullah Khan was arrested on Friday. He was produced in court on Saturday. His bail will be heard after the expiry of the remand.
ACB sought a 14-day remand to interrogate Amanatullah Khan in order to unearth the conspiracy in the matter and to arrest other accused.
Additional public prosecutors Atul Srivastava and Manish Rawat submitted that the case is of misappropriation of Waqf fund during the tenure of the accused as chairman.
The prosecutor argued that the accused appointed on the board his relatives and near and dear in violation of rules and regulations.
The prosecutor also produced in court a diary to show there was evidence related to violations of norms against the accused. It was also alleged that there were entries in the diary, some mentioning amounts to the tune of crores of rupees, to indicate there was wrong-doing.
It was also mentioned that four teams were constituted and led by ACP Rajender went to investigate the matter. However, the ACP was also manhandled and beaten by the people. Three FIRs have been lodged in this regard.
The prosecutor also referred to a statement of one Hamid Ali from whom rupees 12 Lakh cash, one country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered. the prosecution claimed that Ali said he is in the property business and was looking after the finances of Amanatullah.
The prosecution also produced some documents of a property in the New Friends Colony worth 14 crores. Sale documents of properties at Telangana, Uttarakhand and other many places were also produced in the court.
It was also alleged that the AAP MLA was also an accused in former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.
In response to a query by the court, the prosecutor said there were 15 properties and there was misappropriation of rent. The accused has not disclosed this amount, they claimed.
The court asked who was the complainant in this case. This case was registered on the complaint of Hafiz Irashad Qureshi, the prosecutor replied.
While opposing the remand application the senior advocate Rahul Mehra for AAP MLA submitted there were no documents and material to establish the allegations levelled by the prosecution.
He said that it is alleged the funds of widows are misused. Absolutely no documents to relate to how the find was misappropriated. It is a fishing and roving inquiry to extract admission, he said.
Mehra further argued that there is umbrella protection for members of the board who are working in the good faith and something is done out of the provisions and scope of this Waqf Act. He argued that there are irregularities in relation to appointments, that can not be called illegality. Where is the illegality in the appointment of the employees' board may appoint according to its need?
The senior advocate argued that the accused is not to prove that he is innocent. They (the prosecution) have to prove that he is guilty.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 06:56 IST