Delhi Police arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's partner under Arms Act

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the business partner of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan under the Arms Act.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the premises of AAP MLA and his business partner Hamid Ali on Friday.
The ACB has recovered one Breta pistol and several cartridges from Ali's premises. The police also recovered cash of Rs 12 lakh from his house.
Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the conducted searches.
A weapon was found at one of the locations. It is learnt that he could not show any license of the recovered arms (Breta Pistol).
However, the party came out in defence and said that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case.
The AAP MLA was arrested after the ACB raided four locations related to Khan and his business partner, from where cash and weapons were recovered.
The ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.
According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons.
According to an official statement, Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and Government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism.
The statement further said that four locations were searched based on the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information developed by the Anti-Corruption Branch.
