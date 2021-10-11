Warm weather conditions in Delhi; IMD issues green alert from October 12-16

Warm weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 91 per cent and 37 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday and mist in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a green alert in Delhi from October 12 to October 16. It has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development on October 16 and issued yellow alert for October 17 hinting that there might be light rain/thundershowers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes - green' means all is well and yellow' indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in day-to-day activities.

An orange' alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red' alert is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

