Warm weather conditions in Delhi; IMD issues green alert from October 12-16

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Cyclone LIVE: Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, says IMD
IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: PM announces Rs 1,000-cr relief package for Gujarat
-
Warm weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
Humidity levels oscillated between 91 per cent and 37 per cent.
The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday and mist in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a green alert in Delhi from October 12 to October 16. It has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development on October 16 and issued yellow alert for October 17 hinting that there might be light rain/thundershowers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes - green' means all is well and yellow' indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in day-to-day activities.
An orange' alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red' alert is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life.
The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU