Was hurt when he was denied ticket from Chaubattakhal: U'khand CM's wife

The wife of newly sworn-in Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said she was hurt when he was denied a party ticket by the BJP from Chaubattakhal assembly constituency in the 2017 assembly polls.

Rawat's wife Rashmi, who is a professor, vouches for his simplicity and down-to-earth nature.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the state's new chief minister on Wednesday, replacing ahead of next year's assembly polls.

The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan here in the evening in the presence of a host of dignitaries.

"I was hurt when he was denied a ticket from Chaubattakhal. Tirath ji did not say anything as he is a serious man who does not speak much but honestly speaking I was hurt," Rashmi told a news channel.

However, she said he was soon made the party's secretary and given a ticket to contest the Pauri Lok Sabha seat two years later in 2019.

"He is simple and unassuming despite having occupied several organisational positions and having a long political experience. These are his virtues," she said.

"I always felt that he would get recognised for his virtues. He has been given a big responsibility when polls are just a year away. I am confident that he will fulfil the expectations from him," Rashmi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)