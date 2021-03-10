Was hurt when he was denied ticket from Chaubattakhal: U'khand CM's wife

-
The wife of newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said she was hurt when he was denied a party ticket by the BJP from Chaubattakhal assembly constituency in the 2017 assembly polls.
Rawat's wife Rashmi, who is a professor, vouches for his simplicity and down-to-earth nature.
Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the state's new chief minister on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat ahead of next year's assembly polls.
The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan here in the evening in the presence of a host of dignitaries.
"I was hurt when he was denied a ticket from Chaubattakhal. Tirath ji did not say anything as he is a serious man who does not speak much but honestly speaking I was hurt," Rashmi told a news channel.
However, she said he was soon made the party's national secretary and given a ticket to contest the Pauri Lok Sabha seat two years later in 2019.
"He is simple and unassuming despite having occupied several organisational positions and having a long political experience. These are his virtues," she said.
"I always felt that he would get recognised for his virtues. He has been given a big responsibility when polls are just a year away. I am confident that he will fulfil the expectations from him," Rashmi added.
