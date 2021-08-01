Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi today due to repair work

-
ALSO READ
Over 40 mn rural homes get tap water connections under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'
Beyond the Jal Shakti Abhiyan
SC extends status quo on supply of Yamuna water to Delhi till April 6
Water supply in East Delhi hit, to be restored by evening: Jal Board
Astronomers discover concentration of small black holes in cluster NGC 639
-
Water supply in parts of Delhi will be disrupted on Sunday due to repair work of leakage under Hauz Khas IIT flyover in the national capital, said Delhi Jal Board after a massive sinkhole was spotted in the area.
"Due to repair of leakage under Hauz Khas IIT flyover, the morning and evening water supply on August 1 in Sarvodaya Enclave, Sarvapriya Vihar, Azad Apartments, Kalu Sarai, Begumpur, Ber Sarai, Jia Sarai, Adchini, Katwaria Sarai, Mehrauli, Green Park, Hauz Khas, RK Puram and adjoining areas will be affected," said the Delhi Jal Board in an official statement.
On Saturday, a massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas. Thereafter, the area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU