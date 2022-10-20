Waterlogging, power outage in parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall

-
ALSO READ
Power outages in Canada caused by storm stretch into fourth day
Storm that killed 2 damages space centre in Japan, 130K still lack power
China renews yellow alert as severe rainstorms hit parts of nation
IMD forecasts moderate rain, thundershower in Delhi; issues 'yellow alert'
Mercury level drops in Delhi after rain spell, moderate showers predicted
-
Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday night resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts.
The central, southern and eastern parts of the city faced the brunt of the thunderstorm Wednesday night.
Metro's retaining wall collapsed near Seshadripuram, leading to several cars and bikes being damaged.
There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life.
Areas or roads where waterlogging was reported are parts of the Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near K R Puram, among others.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a few spells of rain or thundershowers, heavy at times is very likely during the next 24 hours.
The city has been receiving rain for the last few days.
The deluge last month had caused havoc leading to large-scale destruction to properties in the city and several offices had asked its employees to work from home.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU