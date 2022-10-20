JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 activists of now-banned PFI from Raigad district

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested four activists of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district, an official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested four activists of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.

Those arrested include a local member of the banned outfit's state expansion committee, a local unit secretary and two other workers, he said.

The ATS had specific information about a meeting of two functionaries of the PFI and few workers in Panvel, even as the organisation has been banned by the Government of India, the official said.

Accordingly, an ATS team conducted a search in Panvel, located about 50 km from Mumbai, and apprehended the four PFI activists, he said.

After questioning, all the four were placed under arrest in a case registered at the Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai under section 10 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Further probe into the case is on, he added.

The government had last month banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

More than 250 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across multiple states last month.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 09:46 IST

