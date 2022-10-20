JUST IN
PM Modi to have bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat on Thursday.

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Thereafter, the PM will launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in the presence of Guterres at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.

Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy), according to an official release.

The prime minister will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organised from October 20 to 22 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The conference will bring together 118 heads of Indian Missions (ambassadors and high commissioners) from all over the world.

Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-political and geo-economic environment, connectivity and India's foreign policy priorities, the release said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 1,970 crore at Vyara in Tapi district.

He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth more than Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts, the release said.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 09:51 IST

