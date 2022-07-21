Mercury level drops in Delhi after rain spell, moderate showers predicted

-
Parts of Delhi witnessed rain bringing down the mercury level on Thursday morning even as the weather office predicted moderate rains during the day.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 56.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday.
Due to the rain, heavy traffic was reported on several key stretches, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road junction, Vikas Marg, DND and Sarai Kale Khan.
"There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent, the weather office said.
The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (64) category at around 8.05 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
