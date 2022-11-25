WBSSC scam: Bengal govt moves SC against HC decision for fresh CBI probe

-
The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the successive decisions of a single- judge bench and a division bench of the Calcutta High Court allowing fresh CBI probe to identify the masterminds who were trying to influence the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to protect the interests of those who were illegally appointed as teachers in state-run schools against some considerations.
To recall, on Wednesday, the high court's single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered for a fresh CBI inquiry in the matter and also asked the central agency to submit a report on this count within the next seven days, following which the court will decide the next course of action.
Late on Wednesday, the state government challenged the decision by filing an appeal to get the matter heard by a division bench of the high court. On Thursday, a division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee upheld the order of the single-judge bench with regard to fresh CBI probe.
On Thursday evening, the West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the division bench upholding the earlier order of the single-judge bench.
State government sources said that the matter is likely to be heard in the apex court on Friday. The state government is likely to be represented in the matter by senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi.
--IANS
src/arm
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 07:29 IST
