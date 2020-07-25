We have attained victory over Covid but the fight is not yet over: Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Saturday said people of the city, his government and the together have attained victory over Covid-19 but the fight is not yet over.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 450-bed government hospital in Burari via videoconferencing, he said in the last one month, coronavirus-related parameters have improved in the national capital.

"Two crore people of Delhi, government and the together have attained victory over but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over," Kejriwal said.

He said in the past one month, the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has gone down, deaths have reduced, recovery rate has improved and positivity ratio has lowered.

With the inauguration of this hospital, the number of beds for patients in the city will further increase, he added.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who recently recovered from Covid-19, inaugurated the hospital in Burari.

As of Friday, Delhi had 128,389 Covid-19 cases, while the toll due to the disease stood at 3,777. There were 13,681 active cases in the city.