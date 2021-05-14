We received last Covid vax batch on May 9, not certain about next: Baghel

Chief Minister on Thursday said that the state had received a batch of COVID vaccines on May 9 and neither the Centre nor the vaccination manufacturers are certain about the availability of the next batch.

"Vaccines are most essential to fight against Corona. Money is needed for vaccination. All states are carrying out their duties. But the way in which Centre gave free vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers should have been decided for common citizens too," Baghel told ANI.

"But this was left to the states and the states decided that they cannot leave their people just like that. State governments decided to bear the burden. Unfortunately, vaccine availability is at a minimum. In this situation, vaccination for everyone seems farfetched," the CM said.

Baghel further said, "The Prime Minister announced that vaccination for the 18-44 age group will open on May 1. We prepared too but vaccines were not made available. We received 1.50 lakh vaccines on May 1 and 3.50 lakh on May 9. Centre and vaccine manufacturers cannot say when the next batch will be available."

"We have placed orders with both Serum (SII) and Bharat Biotech but the supplies are being done as per the order of Govt of India. There is no concrete information regarding the supply of vaccines. This is affecting the vaccination process," he added.

Baghel also suggested that the vaccination manufacturing should be sped up and said that it is needed to be worked upon systematically because scientists say that a third wave will also come.

"If this is the situation in the 2nd wave, then to prepare for the 3rd wave all works should be stopped and everyone should focus on the vaccination only," he said.

The government has earlier ordered to stop construction works of all major projects in the state, keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to official data, there are 1,22,798 active cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)