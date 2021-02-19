Congress, allies will win over 100 seats in Assam polls: Bhupesh Baghel

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM promises law to offset impact of farm sector reforms
Rahul Gandhi the only one who can lead the Congress now: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi as party president
Need to remove fear of coronavirus from people's mind: Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel gives nod to set up new steel plants in Bastar
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
Bhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that the Congress and its allies will win over 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam, where the ruling BJP has set a similar target.
The chief minister was speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport here after returning from a four-day visit to Assam, where polls to the 126-member Assembly is likely to be held in March-April.
"The election fever is heating up in Assam, and gradually, the poll atmosphere is taking shape there. People want change there and party workers are excited," he said.
Baghel is one of the three senior observers appointed by the AICC to oversee the election campaign management in the north-eastern state.
Referring to the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election results, the chief minister said, "Amit Shah ji (then the BJP national president) had set a target of winning 65 plus (seats) in Chhattisgarh and I had said that 65 plus will be our numbers and the results reflected the same."
Now, again Shah has spoken about winning 100 plus seats in Assam, but it will be the Congress' alliance, which will win 100 plus there, Baghel said, exuding confidence.
In 2018, the BJP had set a target of winning over 65 seats under its 'Mission 65 plus' in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, but interestingly, the Congress had registered a landslide victory in over 68 out of 90 Assembly segments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor