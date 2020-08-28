We respect SC verdict, will talk to VCs: Maharashtra minister on exam issue

Higher and Technical



Education Minister Uday Samant on Friday said the state government respected the Supreme Court's decision in the UGC case, and discussions will be held with vice chancellors for holding final year examinations.

The government was thinking of "decentralising" exam venues to tehsil-level, he told reporters.

"The state government respects the verdict of the I will discuss the issue with vice-chancellors of universities and take further decision," he said.

"The state government is closely examining the current situation of COVID-19 in the state as well. We are holding a detailed dialogue with experts to find a solution," he said.

"Even if we hold exams at district level, the number of students appearing will still be unmanageable. We are thinking of decentralising it further to tehsil- or division- level," the minister said.

Asked if the government would file a review petition in the apex court, Samant said, "It is under consideration.

"There are some local issues and they vary from one university to another. I will be holding talks with the stake- holders as well to resolve them," Samant said.

"The state government will announce fresh dates of exams after the talks. We will give students ample time between the announcement and the date of examination," the minister assured.

Samant also said health of students remains top priority in view of the pandemic.

The on Fridaysaid that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

The Yuva Sena, youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, was one of the petitioners in the SC and had questioned the University Grants Commission's directive to hold examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Upholding the UGC decision to hold final year exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they can't conduct exams by that date amid the coronavirus pandemic, they must approach the UGC for new dates.

