West Bengal allows schools, colleges, varsities to reopen from Feb 3

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal schools, colleges reopen for offline classes after 20 months
Back to school: Gurugram, Delhi schools reopen to near empty classrooms
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today
As schools reopen, board classes find attendance in Ahmedabad
Reopening of Telangana schools from Sept 1 except govt residential schools
-
The West Bengal government allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the pandemic situation improved in the state.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.
"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.
Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU