West Bengal CM Mamata hints at fresh curbs if Covid situation worsens

Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 103 new cases, two deaths
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Hinting at reimposition of strict Covid restrictions if the situation warrants, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said many people with coronavirus symptoms are coming from outside.

Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.

"Though the situation still remains under control, we should not lower our guards. If required we will reimpose restrictions once more. Not yet, but may be depending on turn of events in coming days," she added.

So far, there are six cases of Omicron-variant of coronavirus in the state. All of them are male, a health official said.

First Published: Tue, December 28 2021. 00:51 IST

