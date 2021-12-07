Telangana records 203 new coronavirus cases, one death; tally 677,341

-
Telangana on Tuesday logged 203 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,77,341, while the toll rose to 4,001 with one more fatality.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 87, followed by Ranga Reddy district (19).
The cumulative number of recoveries till date stood at 6,69,488, with 160 people recovering from the disease, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.
The number of active cases stood at 3,852.
The bulletin said 40,730 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,88,41,993.
The samples tested per million population was 7,74,905.
The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.84 per cent, the bulletin said.
