Himachal Pradesh sees 54 new Covid cases in a day; tally reaches 227,684

Himachal Pradesh recorded two coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday that raised the toll to 3,838, while 54 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,27,684, an official said.
A 88-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in Hamirpur and Mandi districts on Tuesday, he added.
The number of active COVID-19 cases now stand at 736 in the state.
Besides, 92 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,23,093, the health official said.
