West Bengal registers 467 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally went up to 20,12,475 on Thursday after 467 fresh infections, 28 more than the previous day's figure, were reported from different districts, the state health department said in a bulletin.
It said 15 fresh fatalities due to coronavirus was also registered, taking the death toll to 21,094, it said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,367 patients recovered from the disease and the recovery rate now is 98.52 per cent. Till Thursday, 19,82,605 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.
The number of active cases currently is 8,776, the bulletin added.
It said that the highest 75 new cases were recorded in North 24 Parganas while Kolkata registered 63.
Of the 15 new deaths, Nadia district reported three while Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly district reported two fatalities each.
Since Wednesday, 36,676 samples have been tested for Covid-19, taking the total number of such examinations to 2,38,92,958, the bulletin said.
