West Bengal reports 3,928 new Covid-19 cases, records 4,339 recoveries

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally



crossed the four lakh-mark on Saturday as 3,928 more people tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said.

The fresh infections pushed the state's caseload to 4,01,394, it said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery count rose to 3,59,071 as a record 4,339 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in improved to 89.46 per cent, it said.

Fifty-eight more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 7,235, the bulletin said.

The state now has 35,088 active cases.

has so far tested 48.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,227 in the last 24 hours, it added.

