West Bengal reports 3,928 new Covid-19 cases, records 4,339 recoveries

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally
crossed the four lakh-mark on Saturday as 3,928 more people tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said.
The fresh infections pushed the state's coronavirus caseload to 4,01,394, it said.
The state's COVID-19 recovery count rose to 3,59,071 as a record 4,339 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said.
The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in West Bengal improved to 89.46 per cent, it said.
Fifty-eight more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,235, the bulletin said.
The state now has 35,088 active coronavirus cases.
West Bengal has so far tested 48.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,227 in the last 24 hours, it added.
