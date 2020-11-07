Punjab coronavirus update: 15 deaths, 480 new cases reported in state

-
-
Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 480 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 1,36,958, according to a bulletin.
So far, 4,310 have died from the infection in the state.
On Saturday, six deaths were reported from Ludhiana, two from Jalandhar and one each from Bathinda, Fazilka, Mohali, Muktsar, Pathankot, Patiala and Rupnagar.
The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Mohali (94), Jalandhar (78) and Ludhiana (74).
There are 4,827 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.
A total of 517 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,27,821, it said.
Twelve critical patients are on ventilator while 122 are on the oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 27,26,398 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.
