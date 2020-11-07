Nagaland reports 128 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 9,455

After 10 consecutive days of more



COVID-19 recoveries than positive cases, on Saturday reported 128 fresh infections pushing the caseload in the state to 9,455, said a Health Department official.

The state also reported 54 COVID-19 patients getting cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,249, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state now is 87.24 per cent, the official said.

"128 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today



Dimapur 61, Mon 54, Kohima 11 and Peren 2," said Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

He also said that 54 positive patients have recovered



Dimapur 40, Kohima 13 and Zunheboto 1.

now has 1,071 active COVID-19 cases, while 48 people with infection have died so far and 87 have migrated to other states, the official said.

The district wise distribution of confirmed cases is Dimapur (5,271), Kohima (2,799), Mon (558), Peren (311), Tuensang (154), Zunheboto (138), Mokokchung (117), Phek (37), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

So far, a total of 1,01,565 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, including 62,986 samples through RT-PCR, 34,182 tested on TruNat and 4,397 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Dennis Hangsing.

Meanwhile, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said that "household and workplaces continue to be the most common places of infection with 55 per cent of the cases."



Expressing that stigma around COVID-19 stops people from disclosing symptoms to a point where they become critical and lose hope, he said the community should help people in getting tested, support COVID affected families and provide maximum support to contact tracing teams to avoid community transmission.

"This is a common fight against one enemy," he said in the weekly COVID-19 update.

The Principal Director said that during the week the sample positivity rate remains higher than the national average at 9.2 per cent but the weekly positivity rate is slowly decreasing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)