West Bengal reports 620 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari meets HM Amit Shah
West Bengal: Rape survivors move Supreme Court against TMC workers
Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari meets PM Modi in Delhi
BJP delegation to meet Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today
No problem with 'One Nation, One Ration' scheme in Bengal: Mamata
-
West Bengal on Sunday reported 620 new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 16,19, 257, a health department bulletin said.
Ten more fatalities raised the coronavirus death toll to 19,544, it said.
Four new deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas, three from Hooghly, two from South 24 Parganas and one from Kolkata.
The positivity rate was at 1.54 per cent as the new cases were detected from 40,231 sample tests in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 177, followed by North 24 Parganas at 107.
West Bengal now has 7,639 active cases, 17 less than the previous day, it said.
At least 627 people were cured of the disease since Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,92,074, and the discharge rate was at 98.32 per cent.
The state has so far conducted over 2.05 crore sample tests for COVID-19, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU