6,971 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; 2,417 recuperate, 35 die

-
ALSO READ
4,092 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra; 40 die, 1,355 recuperate
Pune district registers 546 fresh coronavirus cases, 28 fatalities
Daily spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra drops below 6,000
Maharashtra: 5,369 new Covid-19 cases; death toll crosses 44,000-mark
Pune reports 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases; 35 more die of infection
-
Maharashtra reported 6,971 new
coronavirus cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's infection tally to over 21 lakh, officials said.
This is for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark. The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.
With the new cases on Sunday, the overall case count reached 21,00,884, while 35 fatalities during the day took the death toll in the state to 51,788.
Mumbai reported 921 cases and six deaths on Sunday. The number of positive cases in the metropolis has now reached 3,19,128, while the death toll has mounted to 11,446.
Amravati city reported 666 new cases, followed by 599 in Nagpur city, 640 in Pune city, 291 in Pimpri Chinchwad and Nashik and 103 in Aurangabad city.
Apart from Mumbai city, other townships in the Mumbai division also witnessed a surge in cases, including in Thane city, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. There were 1,678 new cases in the division.
Akola division reported 1,585 cases on Sunday, Pune division 1,309, Nagpur division 942, Nashik division 883, Latur division 272, Aurangabad division 224 and Kolhapur division 78 cases, the officials said.
As many as 2,417 patients were discharged across the state after recovery, which took the count of such persons to 19,94,947.
The recovery rate of the state is 94.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.47 per cent.
So far, 1,57,20,259 tests have been conducted, including 67,517 on Sunday.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases21,00,884; deaths 51,788; recoveries 19,94,947; active 52,956; total test count 1,57,20,259, tests on Sunday 67,517.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU