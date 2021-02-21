Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh records 299 cases, 4 deaths, 238 recoveries

on Sunday reported



299 positive cases, taking its tally to 2,59,427, while four deaths pushed the toll to 3,854, a health official said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported form 18 of the 52 districts in the state on Sunday.

He said 238 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in to 2,53,522.

"With 135 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 58,756 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,617 with the addition of 55 cases. Indore has so far reported 931 deaths and Bhopal 618. Bhopal has 500 active cases while Indore has 612," he said



With 14,834 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 56,77,009, added the official.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,59,427, new cases 299, death toll 3,854, recovered 2,53,522, active cases 2,051, number of tests so far 56,77,009.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)