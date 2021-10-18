Wettest October in Delhi since 1960; over 94 mm of rainfall so far

-
The month of October this year has been the wettest in the city since 1960, when the national capital had recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall.
This year, 94.6 mm of rainfall has already been recorded in the city in October.
According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department, the month of October in 1910 had recorded 185.9 mm of rainfall, 238.2 mm of rainfall in 1954, 236.2 mm of rainfall in 1956 and 93.4 mm of rainfall in 1960. In 2004, 89 mm rainfall was recorded in October.
On Sunday, the national capital recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall, the fourth highest in a day, according to data.
In 1910, Delhi had recorded 152.4 mm of rainfall on a single day in October while 172.7 mm of rainfall was received in 24 hours in 1954.In 1956, the national capital had recorded 111 mm of rainfall in a single day.
Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Monday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.
